Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 25.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 141.20 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $426,834.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $426,834.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 997,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,676,645.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,443,642 shares of company stock valued at $29,431,117 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

