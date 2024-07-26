Roger Michael Woeller Sells 500,000 Shares of BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM) Stock

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) insider Roger Michael Woeller sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$260,000.00.
BluMetric Environmental Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of CVE BLM opened at C$0.50 on Friday. BluMetric Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40.
About BluMetric Environmental
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BluMetric Environmental
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for BluMetric Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BluMetric Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.