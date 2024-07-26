Roger Michael Woeller Sells 500,000 Shares of BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM) Stock

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) insider Roger Michael Woeller sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$260,000.00.

BluMetric Environmental Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of CVE BLM opened at C$0.50 on Friday. BluMetric Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40.

About BluMetric Environmental

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

