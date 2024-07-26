Rogers Communications’ (RCI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $59.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RCI. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

RCI opened at $36.89 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 183.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,514,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,709,377,000 after buying an additional 4,405,888 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 15,903,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $744,432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954,351 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,707,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $594,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,264 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,538,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $473,204,000 after purchasing an additional 463,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,433,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,843,000 after purchasing an additional 285,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

