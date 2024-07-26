Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.94 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.