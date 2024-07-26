ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Trading 8.9% Higher

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 104,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 169,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of ROK Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

ROK Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28.

ROK Resources last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). ROK Resources had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of C$20.93 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ROK Resources Inc. will post 0.034375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROK Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

