Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Shares Gap Down to $574.27

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $574.27, but opened at $546.00. Roper Technologies shares last traded at $522.79, with a volume of 146,484 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.30.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

