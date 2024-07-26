Royal Bank of Canada Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $500.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LMT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $487.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.45.

Shares of LMT opened at $521.64 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $526.69. The stock has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

