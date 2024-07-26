Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $210.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.18% from the stock’s current price.

RCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.94.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 7.6 %

NYSE RCL opened at $151.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.63. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $173.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,884 shares of company stock worth $15,071,485. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.