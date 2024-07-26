Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $172.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.94.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $151.98 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.63.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,884 shares of company stock worth $15,071,485 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $79,392,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $66,279,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $47,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,144,000 after buying an additional 359,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

