Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 96 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $179.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.04.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

