Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 44,414 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 267,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 44,414 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 957,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 141,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Denny’s

In other Denny’s news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,187.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Denny’s news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,187.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $82,027.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of DENN opened at $7.36 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DENN. StockNews.com lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

