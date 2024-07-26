Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 4,879 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,134 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at $583,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:CBU opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.65. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.65.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.05 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,298.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

