Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 618,690 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 36,804.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 618,690 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 38.3% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $777.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of -0.17. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.19 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

