Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 76,379 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 66.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 76,379 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 276,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AGI shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

