Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,463,000 after purchasing an additional 79,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $82,605,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,133,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,851,000 after acquiring an additional 126,248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in H&R Block by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 817,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,153,000 after acquiring an additional 35,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in H&R Block by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,659,000 after acquiring an additional 263,546 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HRB

H&R Block Stock Up 0.4 %

H&R Block stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.