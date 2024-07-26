Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 186,413 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 572.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,413 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of SHO opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.