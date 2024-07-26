Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 63,228 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 177.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 17.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Photronics by 13.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,714,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,568,000 after buying an additional 207,049 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Photronics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 54,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.38. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $34.16.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

