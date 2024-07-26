Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 89,655 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 464.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 199.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 211,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 140,815 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,066,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,603,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 126,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 58,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $66,462.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $66,462.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,766 over the last ninety days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.44. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

