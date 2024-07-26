Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 9,506 Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Danaos were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 12,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Price Performance

Danaos stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.89. Danaos Co. has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $98.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Danaos Announces Dividend

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.71 by ($0.56). Danaos had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 59.04%. The firm had revenue of $253.45 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 29.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 10.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Danaos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC ).

