Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Shares in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 103,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:CDP opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.43. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $28.11.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently -109.26%.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

