Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NX. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 290.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 229,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 29,662 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 3.4 %

NX stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

