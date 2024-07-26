Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 3.1 %

DFIN opened at $68.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.04 and a 12-month high of $68.99.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $203.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 24.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Robert Kirk Williams sold 19,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,213,360.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,139.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 132,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $8,401,402.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,100,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,629,420.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Kirk Williams sold 19,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,213,360.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,139.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,832 shares of company stock valued at $35,850,997 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

