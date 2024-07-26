Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cabot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cabot by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 79,410 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cabot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of CBT stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $103.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day moving average is $90.10. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cabot

Insider Activity at Cabot

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.