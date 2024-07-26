Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.44 Million Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 1,796.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 209,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,884,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,795 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,884,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,553,000 after acquiring an additional 313,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,575,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 50,930 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,178,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $5,345,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Price Performance

NYSE:ASX opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $12.86.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.3209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASX. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Stories

