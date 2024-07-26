Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,896 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 1,997.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insider Transactions at Alta Equipment Group

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 179,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,444,282.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,894,008 shares in the company, valued at $31,346,764.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Alan Hoover bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $32,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,780.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 179,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,444,282.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,894,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,346,764.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a market cap of $366.97 million, a PE ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $441.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. On average, analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.52%.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

Featured Stories

