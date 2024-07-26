Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.53 Million Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 402,839 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,130 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth $90,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Transocean by 3.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,437,730 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 685.6% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 713,390 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 622,580 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Transocean by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 20.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 149,785 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.85. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.86 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,020,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares in the company, valued at $526,325,112.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Transocean

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.