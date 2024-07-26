Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.57 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253,257 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1,032.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 96,434 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $3,830,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $2,263,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,102,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.84. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

