Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.78 Million Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 150.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,416 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,005,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $303,374,000 after purchasing an additional 64,373 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 337.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 63,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in Select Medical by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 76,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

