Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.80 Million Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,713,307 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KRG opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Report on Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

