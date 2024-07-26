Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.92 Million Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 40,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 207.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ingevity from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Ingevity Stock Performance

NGVT opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.