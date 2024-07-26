Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,657 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 28.4% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $5,923,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,425.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $40.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

