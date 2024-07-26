Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,623,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DY has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $174.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.18. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.42 and a fifty-two week high of $186.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.