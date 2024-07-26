Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $49,804,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8,630.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 336,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 332,289 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,242,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,730,000 after purchasing an additional 269,441 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,042,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,302,000 after purchasing an additional 193,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $57.41 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

