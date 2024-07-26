Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 150,007 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 352,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,007 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 26,514.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LILAK has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,842,055.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,842,055.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

