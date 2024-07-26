Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 27,193 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,636 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,652,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $793,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,067,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $91,398,000 after acquiring an additional 154,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,956,000 after acquiring an additional 37,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,547,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,491,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,435,000 after buying an additional 144,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 3.3 %

BEN stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. UBS Group dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.15.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

