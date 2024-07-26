Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 258.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HXL. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HXL opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $77.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hexcel news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tom Gentile bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 18,400 shares of company stock worth $1,214,672. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

