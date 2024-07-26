Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $150.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.74 and a 200-day moving average of $146.88.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.19.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

