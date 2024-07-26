Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 87.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 514,613 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 663,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 58,198 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 94,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 47,785 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.73.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $35.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

