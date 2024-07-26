Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 101,452 Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,452 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC bought a new position in WK Kellogg in the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in WK Kellogg by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in WK Kellogg in the first quarter worth $2,709,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WK Kellogg in the first quarter worth $272,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on KLG shares. BNP Paribas cut WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WK Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

WK Kellogg stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. WK Kellogg Co has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.83 million. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Articles

