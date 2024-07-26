Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 118,552 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,552 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PETQ. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PetIQ by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 50.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PetIQ during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PetIQ during the first quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PetIQ

In related news, Director Scott Huff sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $268,876.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $638.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $308.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.16 million. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

