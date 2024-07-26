Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 133 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,616.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,944,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,671.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,218. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.17.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $337.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.84 and a 1 year high of $338.00. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.69.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile



Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

