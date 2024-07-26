Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,946,772 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946,772 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.43% of Vimeo worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 4,565.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $644.92 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 2.03. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 6.88%. Vimeo’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMEO

Vimeo Profile

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.