Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,091 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 69,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

TBBK stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at $249,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hersh Kozlov acquired 1,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,417.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $25,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,304.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,706 shares of company stock worth $54,962 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

