Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 530,567 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,567 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst Stock Performance

Ecovyst stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. Ecovyst Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.56 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Research analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

ECVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ecovyst

About Ecovyst

(Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.