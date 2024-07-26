Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,763 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 420,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 175,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

FLO stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.36.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.71%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

