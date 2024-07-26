Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 67,885 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,885 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Premier were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Premier by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier Price Performance

Shares of Premier stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.42. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier

In other news, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $163,620.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Premier news, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $163,620.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $131,585.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,909 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile



Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

