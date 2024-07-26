Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 395,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YMM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,364,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,564,000 after purchasing an additional 393,991 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,240,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 615,758 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 39,302 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YMM shares. Daiwa America upgraded Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of YMM stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.68 million. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 26.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

