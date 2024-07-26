Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth $29,984,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth $1,719,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in American States Water by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 21,270 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 859.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth $1,488,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

American States Water Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. American States Water has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $89.73.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. American States Water had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins acquired 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at $257,937.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Hopkins acquired 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,937.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.