Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,670,000 after purchasing an additional 95,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,786,000 after buying an additional 249,944 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,847,000 after buying an additional 48,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,846,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 710,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after buying an additional 25,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 2.3 %

HWC opened at $56.40 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hovde Group increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

