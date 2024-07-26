Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,994 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 338.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 41,212 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,261,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 258,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Matrix Service Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $10.40 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $284.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $166.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.